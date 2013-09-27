MANAGUA, Sept 26 Nicaragua does not need funds
from an International Monetary Fund program, but it did ask the
IMF to act as an advisor for at least two years, central bank
President Alberto Guevara said on Thursday as a two-week IMF
mission to the country concluded.
Nicaragua had a $120 million financial aid package from the
IMF that expired in 2011 and it had been in talks with the
Washington-based lender over a new deal.
"We have to keep in mind that we can't invent programs if
they're not necessary," said Guevara.
The IMF's deputy director for the western hemisphere, Miguel
Savastano, said in August that after almost two years without an
economic agreement, Nicaragua did not urgently need an IMF
program because it had a solid and stable economy.
The leader of the IMF mission, Przemek Gajdeczka, said in a
statement on Thursday that recent economic performance in
Nicaragua has been favorable, with economic growth of 5.3
percent on average over the last two years.
"The (Nicaraguan) authorities and the IMF team plan to
maintain a close relationship and a continuous and close
dialogue," the statement said.
The next mission to Nicaragua is planned for September 2014.