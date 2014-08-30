(New throughout, adds government promise to continue rescue
efforts)
By Jimmy Sanchez
BONANZA, Nicaragua Aug 29 Rescue workers have
freed 22 miners who were trapped in a gold mine after a
landslide in northern Nicaragua, and the government on Saturday
vowed to continue search efforts for several workers that
remained stuck underground.
Some 29 miners were trapped on Thursday after heavy rains
provoked a landslide at the mine in the Bonanza project, about
260 miles (420 km) northeast of Managua, which was closed about
four years ago after being deemed unsafe.
Rescue teams will continue search efforts, after freeing two
miners on Thursday and another 20 on Friday, according to
Rosario Murillo Ortega, government spokesman and wife of
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
"We are monitoring the situation, following up on all
efforts to find the five or seven companions," Murillo said on
Saturday.
Artisanal mining is legal in Nicaragua, the poorest country
in Latin America, where it is used as a way for more people to
profit from the industry.
Bonanza project mine had been severely affected by seasonal
rains in the past, with another landslide two months ago killing
two miners, according to Mineros S.A., the Colombian
parent company of Nicaraguan miner Hemco, which operates the
mine.
Informal miners continued to work at the mine against the
company's orders, according to Julio Quintero, head of Hemco.
Quintero said Hemco had continued to buy minerals from them
until last week, when it decided it could not be sure where the
product came from.
The Bonanza project, which began in 1995, produces around
37,300 troy ounces of gold a year, according to Hemco's website.
(Additional reporting by Leslie Nicolas Lacayo; writing by
Alexandra Alper; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David Gregorio)