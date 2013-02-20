* Loan book growth outpaced rise in bad debts

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Feb 20 Kenyan group NIC Bank said full-year pretax profit rose 25 percent, lifted by strong growth in its loan book that outpaced the increase in non-performing loans.

Ranked in the second tier of Kenyan banks, NIC said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 4.5 billion shillings ($51 million) mainly because of 26 percent growth in its loan book to 14.9 billion.

NIC, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said its total assets jumped 37 percent to 108 billion shillings.

"Net interest margins remained favourable despite the upheavals in the financial markets and we registered impressive growth in our balance sheet," managing director James Macharia said.

Commercial lending rates jumped to about 25 percent in late 2011 from 15 percent after the central bank raised its main 0lending rate by more than 11 percentage points to 18 percent to fight inflation and a slump in the currency.

The high interest rate regime made banks cost of deposits expensive and even dearer for borrowers in the first half of the year before policymakers eased the key rate 850 basis points since July to 9.5 percent.

Its provision for bad loans rose 15 percent to 297 million shillings, while its net interest income was up 28 percent to 5.5 billion shillings.

The bank doubled its dividend to 1 shilling per share, from 0.5 shillings per share the previous year, while its earnings per share rose to 6.03 shillings from 5.54 shillings in 2011.

By 1157 GMT, NIC shares were up 0.6 percent to 45.50 shillings each. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Heavens)