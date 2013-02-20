Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Feb 20 Kenya's NIC Bank posted on Wednesday a 25 percent rise in full year pretax profit to 4.5 billion shillings ($51.3 million) helped by strong growth in its loan book.
Ranked in the second tier of Kenyan banks, NIC said in a statement that is loan book grew 26 percent to 14.9 billion shillings, which lifted its net interest income by 28 percent to 5.5 billion shillings. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by George Obulutsa)
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.