NAIROBI Aug 18 Kenyan lender NIC Bank posted a 33 percent jump in first-half pretax profit to 1.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($17 million), driven by growth in loans and net interest income.

NIC said on Thursday net loans and advances to customers rose 32 percent to 47.3 billion shillings, while its total assets rose by close to a quarter to 67.8 billion.

Net interest income rose a third to 1.93 billion shillings.

The bank, which also has operations in Tanzania, said earnings per share rose to 2.65 shillings from 1.95 shillings.

It declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.25 shilling. ($1 = 93.225 Kenyan shillings)