NAIROBI, Nov 24 Kenya's NIC Bank
increased its net interest income in the first nine months of
the year to boost pretax profit but said it was concerned about
the impact of high inflation and interest rates on economic
growth.
The mid-tier lender, which is known for its strength in
asset financing, posted a 29 percent growth in pretax profit to
2.6 billion shillings ($28.8 million) for the period ended
September.
NIC warned that high inflation and interest rates in its
home market could slow economic growth, adding that it was
looking to open a subsidiary in neighbouring Uganda.
"The external and domestic shocks, which have resulted in
high inflation and tightening of the monetary policy, are
expected to slow down the growth momentum of the Kenyan
economy," said James Macharia, NIC's chief executive.
During the period under review, NIC increased its net
interest income by a quarter to 3 billion shillings after its
loan book grew 42 percent. Fees and commissions rose 15 percent
to 1.7 billion shillings.
Macharia said the growth in non-funded income to account for
just over a third of the bank's total operating income during
the period was in line with the management's long-term vision of
diversifying its revenue streams.
In addition to a subsidiary in the second largest economy in
east Africa, Tanzania, NIC runs an investment bank, a
bancassurance business and a securities brokerage.
"To maintain our regional footprint, plans are at an advanced
stage to establish a banking subsidiary in Uganda," NIC said.
($1 = 90.3000 Kenyan shillings)
