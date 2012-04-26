NAIROBI, April 26 Kenyan group NIC Bank posted a 29 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 1.03 billion shillings ($12.4 million), helped by a jump in total interest income.

Total interest income for the bank, which also operations in Tanzania, more than doubled to 2.7 billion shillings from 1.32 billion in the first three months of 2011, NIC said on Thursday.

Total assets grew to 84.9 billion shillings from 63.8 billion previously, while earnings per share rose 32 percent to 1.83 shillings.

The mid-tier lender, known for its strength in asset financing, said earlier this year it planned to raise 2 billion shillings through a rights issue to boost its capital ratio and build reserves for expansion.

Among the countries it plans to set up operations is Uganda, where it said earlier this year it expected to invest 961 million shillings in a new unit.

The bank's provision for bad debts rose to 66.5 million shillings, compared with 8.9 million in the year ago period.

Aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation and prop up the east African country's currency has seen commercial banks raise lending rates to about 25 percent from 15 percent since October, and lawmakers' attempts to pass a new law to cap rates failed last week. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Mwanza and Dan Lalor)