LONDON Jan 8 The French government will launch
the privatisation process for its regional airports in February
after completing the tender specifications at the end of
January, said three sources familiar with the sale.
The privatisations of the Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon
Saint-Exupery airports had originally been expected to kick off
before the end of last year, but was delayed due
to regional elections held in December, two sources said.
The privatisations are expected to attract bidders ranging
from companies such as Italian group Atlantia, which
has the concession for Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports,
to the infrastructure arm of Australia's Macquarie.
Some groups are forming consortia prior to the launch of the
process.
Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial tied up with
infrastructure fund Meridiam for a potential bid, Reuters
reported last month.
Leadership changes in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, minority shareholders of the Nice and Lyon
airports respectively, meant that the auction could not be
launched until the new regional heads reviewed the tender
specifications, which outline the scope of the assets being sold
and the regulation surrounding them.
The French government has been selling stakes in a number of
companies it holds in recent years in order to hit budget
deficit targets.
Following the sale of almost 50 percent of the capital of
Toulouse-Blagnac airport in 2014, the government decided last
year to put its 60 percent stakes in Nice and Lyon on the block.
The two processes are not expected to run simultaneously,
with Nice, the more attractive of the two assets and expected to
be valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), likely to
hit the market first.
The Agence des participations de L'Etat, the French
government body that holds the majority stake in the airports
and is leading the sale, declined to comment. Spokespersons for
the two regions were not immediately available to comment.
