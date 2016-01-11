JERUSALEM Jan 11 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems on Monday agreed to buy analytics firm Nexidia
for $135 million in cash to expand its growing analytics
business.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016
and Nice said the acquisition would be accretive to earnings on
an adjusted basis this year.
Nice has been banking on analytical tools, which allow
companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and
fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing
sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of
buildings and transport networks.
"The acquisition of Nexidia is part and parcel of our
strategy to enhance our analytics offering," said Barak Eilam,
Nice's chief executive. "Nexidia enjoys a reputation for
unrivalled technology and domain expertise."
Nexidia provides customer interaction analytics with
patented technologies that enable companies to drive business
transformation.
Nice said the acquisition will provide it with an expanded
customer base and market reach.
