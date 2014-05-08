BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 Nice Systems's Chief Executive Officer Barak Eilam said:
* Company is looking to be more aggressive on acquisitions
* Acquisitions to focus on cloud, analytics-based solutions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings