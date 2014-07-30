TEL AVIV, July 30 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems posted lower second-quarter net profit that
missed analysts' estimates by two cents and maintained its full
year outlook.
Nice said on Wednesday it earned 57 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared
with 61 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $239.3
million.
The company was forecast to earn 59 cents a share on revenue
of $234.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice
itself had projected revenue of $230-$240 million and EPS
ex-items of 55-62 cents.
Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres
and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its
analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into
large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security
threats, are growing much faster.
It maintained its forecast for 2014 revenue of $995 million
to $1.025 billion and EPS ex-items of $2.68 to $2.80.
"As we step into the second half of the year, we believe
that our robust pipeline, solid execution, the demand we see for
our new products, and our market opportunities position us well
for a strong finish to the year," Chief Executive Barak Eilam
said.
For the third quarter, Nice predicts revenue of $240-$248
million and EPS ex-items of 59-67 cents, versus analysts'
expectations of $246.4 million in revenue and EPS of 66 cents.
Nice said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a
share, unchanged from the first quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)