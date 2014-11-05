JERUSALEM Nov 5 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems reported higher quarterly profit that handily
topped estimates, boosted by growth in its analytic
applications.
Nice said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items, up from 62 cents a year
earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $250 million.
The company was forecast to earn 64 cents a share on revenue
of $244.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres
and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its
analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into
large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security
threats, are growing much faster.
"Analytic applications ... continue to perform well," said
Barak Eilam, Nice's chief executive. "With continued robust
demand for our products and a solid pipeline, we believe we are
well positioned for a strong finish to the year."
Nice projects fourth-quarter revenue of $285-$300 million
and EPS ex-items of 89 cents to $1.01, compared with analysts'
estimates of 94 cents for earnings and revenue of $292 million.
For all of 2014, Nice expects revenue of $1.003-$1.018
billion, and EPS ex-items of $2.73-$2.85.
That's largely above analysts' forecasts of $1.005 in
revenue and EPS of $2.71.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share,
unchanged from the second quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)