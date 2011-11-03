* Q3 revenue rose 14 percent to $200.4 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 vs $0.53 forecast
* Sees 2011 revenue $792 million to $802 million
* Sees 2011 non-GAAP EPS $2.05 to $2.09
* Plans for growth in profit, revenue in 2012
(Adds CFO comments, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 3 Nice Systems reported
higher quarterly profit that slightly surpassed estimates on
strong demand for its compliance and risk management software
and raised its profit projection for 2011.
Its shares were up 4.8 percent to 131.5 shekels in late
trade, outpacing gains of 1.4 percent in the broader Tel Aviv
market.
"We are still gaining market share," Chief Financial Officer
Dafna Gruber told Reuters on Thursday. "We had some nice wins
this quarter and we see strength in our position in all parts of
the world."
Israel-based Nice , which also has a security and
video surveillance business, expects this growth to continue
into 2012.
"We are planning for growth in revenue and profitability in
2012," Gruber said.
In October, Nice completed its acquisition of Fizzback, a
UK-based provider of software for real-time customer feedback.
Gruber said integration of the company was proceeding smoothly.
"We continue to look at other opportunities across the
board," Gruber said, noting the company's emphasis was on
products rather than geographies.
Nice, which has $600 million in cash, also announced a new
programme to repurchase up to $100 million of its shares after
buying $90 million worth in the first nine months of the year.
"We thought the market situation created opportunities. The
company is generating a lot of cash but we continue to look for
acquisitions as the prime use of our cash," Gruber said.
Nice posted third-quarter diluted earnings per share
excluding one-time items of 54 cents, up from 45 cents in the
year-earlier period. Revenue grew by 14 percent to a record
$200.4 million.
Nice was expected to earn 53 cents on revenue of $202
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Coming off a solid third quarter with a strong backlog and
a healthy pipeline, we expect a strong fourth quarter, resulting
in another year of additional growth and increased
profitability," Nice President and CEO Zeevi Bregman said.
"We see good demand for our solutions resulting from
increasing compliance and regulatory requirements, rising
security threats and the need to improve business performance."
Nice itself had previously forecast quarterly revenue of
$197-$203 million and EPS ex-items of 50-54 cents.
For the fourth quarter, Nice sees revenue of $208-$218
million and EPS ex-items of 55-59 cents.
Nice narrowed its full-year revenue estimate to $792-$802
million from a previous estimate of $785-$805 million and raised
its outlook for EPS ex-items to $2.05-$2.09 from $2.00-$2.08.
($1=3.66 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Mike
Nesbit)