* Q2 EPS ex-items $0.57, in line with estimates

* Q2 revenue up 10 pct to record $217 mln

* Lowers 2012 revenue, profit estimates

* Sees delays in deal closing due to weakening economy

* Nasdaq shares down 13.5 pct at $31.15 (Updates with later Nasdaq share price in second para)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 Israel-based software company Nice Systems cut its 2012 profit and revenue growth forecasts on Wednesday, saying a weak global economy meant it was taking longer to win new business.

Shares in the firm, whose software helps firms delve into data, spot fraud and fend off security threats, fell 10.8 percent in Tel Aviv while its Nasdaq shares were down 13.5 percent at $31.15 in mid-session trading.

Nice Systems reported higher quarterly profit that met expectations, while lowering its forecasts. Dafna Gruber, Nice's chief financial officer, said growth will likely reach 12 percent in 2012 rather than an expected 18 percent.

"The company is continuing to grow by double digits, generate cash and increase profitability and profit margin, but not at the pace that one would expect in a better economy," Gruber told Reuters.

"Though investors likely braced themselves for some macro related caution, the steep reduction in targets and the implied low visibility may place Nice in the penalty box in the near term," RBC Capital Markets analyst Daniel Meron wrote in a note to clients.

He added that a strong cash balance of $439 million and share buybacks may provide some support for Nice's shares. Nice bought back $30 million of its shares in the second quarter as part of a $100 million programme.

Israel-based Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve into data to improve business, spot fraud and fend off security threats. It also makes sure call centres work efficiently while its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to protect buildings and transport networks against attack.

It said on Wednesday the second quarter was supported by growth of its analytics-based advanced applications.

"We expect a stronger second half of the year compared to the first half, and to end the year with growth in bookings, backlog, revenues and profitability," said Zeevi Bregman, Nice's president and chief executive.

"At the same time, macroeconomic headwinds are causing delays in deal closures and we expect that our total revenue growth rate for the full year of 2012 will be lower than we originally expected," he said.

Revenue growth in the United States and Europe was in the single digits, although Asia-Pacific grew 15 percent in the April-June quarter.

Gruber said its core business of digital recording was being hurt most, while its fast growing analytics applications segment - more than 40 percent of its revenue - was doing well.

"It's growing faster than the rest of our businesses and even in the current environment it's less affected by the general delays (in closing deals) we are seeing," she said.

Nice projects 2012 revenue of $890-$910 million, lower than a prior estimate of $930-$950 million. Earnings per share excluding one-time items look to be between $2.28 and $2.38, below its previous forecast of $2.32 to $2.50.

Analysts had been expecting revenue of $940 million and EPS of $2.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the second quarter, Nice earned 57 cents per diluted share, in line with expectations and above EPS of 50 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.2 percent to a record $216.7 million, below expectations of $221.3 million.

Nice itself in May had predicted revenue of $215-$223 million and adjusted EPS of 55 to 60 cents.

For the third quarter, Nice forecast revenue of $217-$225 million and EPS ex-items of 56 to 60 cents. (Editing by Stephen Powell)