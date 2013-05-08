* Nice Q1 EPS ex-items $0.61 vs $0.60 forecast
JERUSALEM, May 8 Israel-based software provider
Nice Systems reported higher quarterly profit that
topped estimates, boosted by growth in new analytics products
that help businesses comply with regulations and prevent fraud.
Nice said on Wednesday it earned 61 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up
from 57 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 4.5 percent to $224.7
million.
The company was forecast to have recorded EPS of 60 cents on
revenue of $226.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nice itself had projected revenue of $220-$230 million and EPS
of 57-62 cents.
"We are on track to meet our annual expectations," said
Zeevi Bregman, Nice's chief executive.
Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve
into large amounts of data as companies look to improve their
businesses, spot fraud and fend off security threats.
Nice also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while
its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to
protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
It forecast second-quarter revenue of $220-$230 million and
adjusted EPS of 58 to 64 cents. Nice also reiterated its 2013
expectations for revenue of $940-$970 million and EPS ex-items
of $2.55-$2.65.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share. In
February, it said it would pay a dividend of 64 cents in 2013.