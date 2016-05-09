BEIJING May 9 Nichiwa Sangyo Co Ltd :

* Says its concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 269 million yen from a company, which is engaged in pig raising business Miyazaki-based, as well as 164 million yen from an individual

* Says this is due to business disposal of the Miyazaki-based company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LZFTCF

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)