July 24 Soft drink maker Nichols Plc
posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit as it
focused on value over volume resulting in enhanced operating
performance.
The company, which sells its Vimto brand in over 70
countries, said on Thursday pretax profit in the six months to
June 30 rose to 10 million pounds ($17 million) from 9 million
pounds a year earlier.
Nichols' first-half revenue rose 3 percent to 56.6 million
pounds and said full-year performance would be in line with
current expectations.
($1 = 0.5873 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)