SYDNEY Nov 1 Australian miner Kagara Ltd
said on Tuesday it was talking to potential buyers for
its nickel mine, the latest in a series of sales which could
lead to further consolidation in the local sector as global
prices for the metal falter.
Kagara, better known for its copper and zinc mines, did not
name any suitors for its Lounge Lizard deposit in Western
Australia state. The talks follow notification by Kagara's
mining partner, Western Areas , that it was not
interested.
"Kagara and its adviser Goldman Sachs & Partners Australia
have commenced discussions with potential purchasers of Kagara's
nickel assets," the company said in a statement. "Kagara expects
to finalise the sale process during the first quarter of 2012.
Under an agreement reached in 2009, Western Areas mines and
processes about 50,000 tonnes per year of nickel-bearing ore
from Lounge Lizard, which is sold to BHP Billiton
BLT.L> in Australia and Jinchuan Group in China, the biggest
nickel refiners in their countries.
Last year, the ore yielded 1,753 tonnes of nickel metal,
according to Western Areas.
Nickel has been one of the hardest hit of the London Metal
Exchange-traded base metals.
It has fallen by a third year from its early-2011 peak on
concerns that weakening demand could tip the supply balance,
which has been teetering on the brink of surplus due to slow
intake by key consumers, chiefly stainless steel producers.
Nickel prices peaked at just under $29,500 a tonne in late
February and have largely been on a downslope since. LME
three-month nickel currently trades for around $19,600 a
tonne.
In addition to Lounge Lizard, another nickel mine in the
Australian island of Tasmania has been up for sale for more than
two years by its owner Minmetals of China.
Following a rejig to lower costs, Canada's First Quantum
Minerals Ltd is aiming to restart nickel production next
month from Australia's Ravensthorpe mine.
First Quantum bought the operation from BHP Billiton
in February last year for $340 million, a
fraction of the $2.2 billion BHP Billiton spent on its initial
development.
Global commodities trader Glencore in October also
bought out its partner in the Murrin Murrin nickel project,
Minara Resources.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)