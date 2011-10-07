(Adds details)

LONDON Oct 7 Mirabela Nickel , listed on the Australian and Toronto stock exchanges, said it has partially closed out its nickel hedge for $5 million, according to its website on Friday.

The miner said it closed out 6,974 tonnes of its nickel hedge in a note on its website dated Oct. 5.

"Mirabela has 3,653 tonnes in remaining nickel hedges at an average contract rate of USD 17,384 per tonne, extending from May 2012 to March 2014," it said in the release.

Mirabela Nickel, with operations based in Brazil, produced 10,375 tonnes of nickel in 2010.

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange rallied 8 percent on Monday. An industry source said the rally was the result of a producer buying back its hedge.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton)