Nov 14 A major fire has destroyed the administration offices at Xstrata Ltd's $5 billion Koniambo nickel project under construction in New Caledonia, Radio New Zealand International reported on Monday.

The blaze broke out before dawn on Saturday at the Koniambo construction site, RNZI said, adding that there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was not known.

Switzerland-based Xstrata, which is building the project with a local company, was not immediately available for comment.

Xstrata has set a mid-2012 start-up date for Koniambo, which is being designed to produce 60,000 tonnes of nickel metal annually by 2014. At that rate, it would be one of the world's largest operations of its kind and account for nearly 5 percent of world output.

