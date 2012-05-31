SEOUL May 31 South Korea bought 200 tonnes of nickel from Glencore International AG at a premium of $750 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The purchase was made on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis and the product with more than 99.95 percent purity will arrive at the port of Incheon by Aug. 30. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)