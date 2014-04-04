(Adds forecast details)

NEW YORK, April 4 The global nickel surplus will shrink to about 50,000 tonnes this year on stronger than expected demand and as an export ban on nickel ore by top producer Indonesia takes hold, the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said.

Last year's surplus was 170,000 tonnes.

The forecast on Friday came as the industry body raised its consumption estimate for the metal, used in stainless steel, to 1.89 million tonnes from its December forecast of 1.85 million tonnes.

That demand estimate represents a rise of 7 percent from last year due to a stronger economic outlook for the United States and Western Europe.

World primary nickel production is estimated at 1.94 million tonnes in 2014, unchanged from last year, it said.

"Nickel usage (consumption) will continue to increase this year, although at a lower rate than in recent years, with China being the main growth market," INSG said in statement.

Supplies of nickel reached glut levels in the past few years with inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses almost tripling since late 2011 to a record of more than 282,000 tonnes, according to LME data. <0#MNISTX-LOC>

INSG said that while Indonesia's mineral ore exports ban was expected to reduce output from that country, the Philippines could fill the gap with higher nickel exports.

China's production of nickel pig iron could be affected by the Indonesian ban on ore exports, although such an outcome is clouded by financial, economic and political uncertainties, INSG said.

Nickel pig iron is a low nickel content substitute for refined nickel, commonly used by Chinese stainless steel makers. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Peter Galloway)