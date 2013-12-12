(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Dec 12 Global nickel demand is expected to climb by 4.5 percent next year, but supply is expected to hit fresh records with new projects coming on stream and existing operations ramping up output, an industry group said on Thursday.

Global nickel consumption is expected to hit 1.85 million tonnes in 2014, while global refined nickel supply is seen rising by 3.1 percent to 1.97 million tonnes, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said in a statement.

Stock builds are expected to stretch into next year from this year's record levels, as new nickel projects start up and as existing operations boost production - this includes the output of nickel pig iron in China, INSG said.

Nickel pig iron is a low nickel content substitute for refined nickel, commonly used by stainless steel makers in China.

The chronic oversupply is reflected in inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses, which have almost tripled since late 2011 to a current record at more than 250,000 tonnes, according to LME data. <0#MNISTX-LOC>

Production cuts and a ban on nickel ore exports by Indonesia could help to soak up some of the surplus and lift the price next year, analysts have said. Indonesia is the world's top exporter of nickel ore.

For this year, global primary consumption was seen approaching 1.77 million tonnes, while primary refined nickel production could reach 1.91 million tonnes, INSG said.

The surplus ballooned to 127,100 tonnes in the first nine months of the year, INSG data showed last month (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Anand Basu)