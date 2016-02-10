* Australian nickel miners in hot seat for output cuts
* France to support Australian rival New Caledonia
* Glencore to report production Feb. 11, annual results
March 1
* BHP interim report due Feb. 23
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Feb 10 Australian nickel miners are
under increasing pressure to suspend or cut production, with
investors eyeing key announcements in coming weeks after rival
producers in New Caledonia won a pledge of support from France.
Benchmark prices of the steel-making material have
fallen more than 45 percent since early 2015 to their lowest
since 2003, and are seen grinding lower amid ample global stocks
and slowing property growth in top consumer China.
Glencore and BHP Billiton , whose
high-cost Murrin Murrin and Nickel West facilities are
struggling to sustain operations, are both due to make
production and profit reports in coming weeks. News of any
output cuts could buoy prices.
"Everyone is waiting for everyone else to blink first - it
is just a question of how long can people hold on for," said Ian
Warden of AME Group in Sydney. "They're (Australian miners) at
the top of the (cost) curve and under quite a bit of pressure."
Other major nickel producers Russia and Canada have been
insulated from rock-bottom prices by a dive in the rouble and
technology upgrades that have cut costs respectively.
And France at the weekend pledged to support the nickel
industry in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia - shielding
the world's other major high-cost producer.
In Australia, Queensland Nickel has already been placed into
voluntary administration, while miner Mincor Resources,
which feeds Nickel West, is putting its operations on care and
maintenance.
JPMorgan this week costed closure of BHP's Nickel West at $1
billion in rehabilitation costs, but said it may be the miner's
best option given it would otherwise be hit with almost $1
billion in free cash flow losses over the next three years.
Closure or curtailments at Nickel West and Murrin Murrin
could shave as much as six percent from this year's expected
supply in addition to cuts already announced by Brazil's
Votorantim and refineries in China. ]
Morgan Stanley said many have been expecting Australian and
New Caledonian operations to shut due to low prices, which could
boost prices if matched by restocking from China mills after the
Lunar New Year.
"Nickel remains our top pick for 2016," it said in a
research report this week.
Glencore declined to comment, while BHP declined to comment
on the closure of Nickel West.
"Like all nickel producers, Nickel West is feeling the
pressure of persistent weak nickel prices," a BHP spokeswoman
said, adding that the company was looking at new business to
offset low prices.
"There's a huge environmental liability around closing some
operations," said Ric Ronge, a portfolio manager of Pengana
Global Resources Fund, adding that it was unlikely BHP would
close Nickel West completely.
"That doesn't stop them from putting things on care and
maintenance. That still takes tonnes out of the market."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Sonali
Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)