Sydney, April 26 France is set to provide 300
million euros ($340 million) in loans to New Caledonia nickel
producer Societe Le Nickel (SLN) as it struggles with weak
prices for the metal, a French weekly newspaper reported.
Le Journal du Dimanche reported the move on Sunday, citing
unidentified sources. It comes as French Prime Minister Manual
Valls is due to visit the French territory in the Pacific later
this week.
Nickel output accounts for about a fifth of New Caledonia's
economy. But a slump in prices is pressuring its three
smelters, owned by Glencore, Vale and SLN, a
unit of French conglomerate Eramet.
New Caledonia holds around a quarter of the world's reserves
of nickel, used in everything from stainless steel to batteries.
New Caledonia had until recently resisted selling ore
directly to large consuming countries such as China, hoping to
protect its local smelting industry.
But in a change in policy, the government earlier this month
said SLN and another company were free to sell a combined amount
of up to 700,000 tonnes of low-grade nickel ore, known as
laterites, to Chinese buyers over a period of 12 to 18
months.
Eramet has already unveiled plans to sharply reduce
production costs at SLN over the next two years to cope with a
severe downturn in the global market as appetite for metals
falters in top consumer China, with many producers operating at
a loss.
The average cash cost of nickel production at SLN had fallen
10 percent compared with the 2015 average, Eramet said last
week.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
