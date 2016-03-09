By James Regan and Cecile Lefort
| SYDNEY, March 9
New Caledonia is weighing
lifting restrictions on the sale of nickel ore to China as world
prices for the metal tumble and the future of a key Australian
customer is in doubt.
New Caledonia has long resisted selling ore directly to
large consuming countries such as China in order to preserve its
domestic smelting and refining industry, a main source of
revenue for the South Pacific French Territory.
But a steady decline in nickel prices is putting
pressure on New Caledonia's three smelters, owned by Glencore
, Vale and Eramet subsidiary
Societe Le Nickel, cutting export revenue for the government.
Combined the three smelters supply 10 percent of world
demand.
At the same time, Queensland Nickel (QNI), one of
Australia's biggest nickel refineries, was forced into voluntary
administration.
"We must find alternatives in case of failure from QNI," New
Caledonia President Philippe Germain told local media on
Tuesday, as he detailed a government emergency plan to address
the impact on the economy.
New Caledonia is awash with nickel ore, holding as much as a
quarter of the world's known reserves, and the metal dominates
the economy.
QNI imports about 3 million tonnes of ore a year from New
Caledonia. Exports of ore to China would be limited to 2 million
tonnes, according to the action plan. No timeframe was given for
a final decision.
The government would also consider activating a
long-discussed nickel sovereign fund to benefit future
generations.
Germain voiced concerns that ore prices could quickly fall
without a floor price, and warned against allowing sales of low
grade nickel pig iron, fearing it could hurt more than help the
country's nickel sector.
Nickel pig iron is a cheaper-price ore widely used among
China's steel manufacturers to make low-grade stainless steel
items, such as pots and pans, computer frames and home fixtures.
Indonesia in 2014 banned metal ore shipments in hopes of
encouraging miners to build smelters and shift exports from raw
materials to higher-value finished metals.
But the ban has so far cost the country billions of dollars
in lost revenue.
London Metal Exchange nickel fell to a 12-year low
of $7,550 on Feb. 11.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)