* Says tank rupture led to hazardous spill
* Ravensthorpe was on track to reach full target output in
2014
* Can't say immediately if force majeure would be invoked
(Adds quotes, details of spill, plant location)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 15 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
has shut its 38,000-tonnes-per-year Ravensthorpe nickel
plant in Australia following an acid spill, which is under
investigation.
The rupture of a one of several tanks containing sulphuric
acid used to leach nickel late on Sunday caused an undetermined
amount of the hazardous slurry to spill into a contained area of
the plant 550 kilometres (340 miles) southeast of Perth in
Western Australia state, company spokesman Dave Coggin said.
Coggin could not immediately say if a declaration of force
majeure would be invoked protecting First Quantum from
interruptions to sales obligations.
"The spill resulting from the failure has been contained
within the plant's protective bunded area," Coggin said, adding
that there were no reports of injuries, with all staff accounted
for. Sulphuric acid for the leaching process is produced on
site.
"The plant is currently shut down and on the basis of
information received to date, no adverse environmental effects
are anticipated," he said.
While all staff have remained on site, no date has been set
for a restart, pending the findings of the investigation,
according to the spokesman.
First Quantum acquired the Ravensthorpe nickel project from
BHP Billiton in 2009 and following extensive
rehabilitation restarted the operation in 2011.
This year, the facility was set to meet it full production
target of 38,000 tonnes, according to the spokesman.
LME nickel prices were up 0.3 percent on Monday.
Any market impact in metals markets from the shutdown is likely
to be muted in the short term given a global supply glut of the
metal, used mainly in making stainless steel. Near-record
inventories of more than 400,000 tonnes are stacked in London
Metal Exchange warehouses.
BHP continues to produce nickel at an annual rate of close
to 100,000 tonnes at its nearby Nickel West operation. Glencore
also operates a nickel-making plant in Western
Australia, churning out more than 30,000 tonnes a year.
Raw nickel produced at the Ravensthorpe site is bought
primarily by metals refining companies in China and India.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)