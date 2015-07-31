SEOUL, July 31 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of nickel for shipment by Oct. 31 via a tender that closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ORIGIN 120 Glencore Int'l AG $410 Norway * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the consignment will arrive at Incheon Port. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)