Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL, July 31 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of nickel for shipment by Oct. 31 via a tender that closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ORIGIN 120 Glencore Int'l AG $410 Norway * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the consignment will arrive at Incheon Port. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
* Urals differentials were unchanged in quiet trade on Tuesday, but some traders saw signs that prices for Russian grade may rise due to healthier refining margins and arbitrage opportunities to Asia.