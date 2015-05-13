TOKYO May 13 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co,
Japan's biggest nickel smelter, expects nickel supplies to swing
into a deficit of 5,000 tonnes in 2015, the first shortfall in
five years, due to lower output of nickel pig iron (NPI) by
China.
"We anticipate a small deficit this year because China will
probably produce less NPI due to a shortage of ore," the
company's general manager, Hiroshi Sueta, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Weak domestic demand and low prices had already prompted
China's NPI producers to stop or cut production and sell stocks
for cash, industry sources in China said in March.
Sumitomo Metal estimates China's NPI output will be cut by
22 percent to 357,000 tonnes this year.
Sueta, who oversees the smelter's nickel sales and
procurement, said the drop in NPI supply would more than offset
a planned increase in nickel output from new projects such as
Ambatovy in Madagascar, with global supply falling 0.8 percent
and demand rising 1.8 percent, due to higher Chinese demand.
Sueta declined comment on the price outlook, but the
company, which plans to boost nickel output by 11 percent in the
business year to next March, made an annual profit forecast on
Tuesday that assumed an average nickel price of $6.5 per lb
($14,330 per tonne) against $7.62 per lb ($16,799 per tonne) a
year earlier.
Asked whether Sumitomo Metal intended to register its metal
with the Shanghai Futures Exchange for delivery into the SHFE
nickel futures contract, which started trading in March, Sueta
said: "We haven't made any plans. We are watching how the market
develops."
Ferronickel smelters have been hit by an Indonesian ban on
exports of unprocessed mineral ores that took effect in January
2014. Japan imported around half its ferronickel material from
the Southeast Asian country in 2013.
Sumitomo Metal, also Japan's No. 2 ferronickel producer,
bought about 70 percent of its ore from New Caledonia and 30
percent from the Philippines in the year just ended, against its
original plans of 60 percent and 40 percent respectively, Sueta
said.
Behind the higher purchase of New Caledonian ore was a spike
in Philippine prices due to aggressive buying by China's NPI
producers and higher output in New Caledonia thanks to good
weather.
"Our plan this year is to buy about 900,000 tonnes of ore, a
similar volume to last year, from New Caledonia. But it may fall
short due to bad weather," he said.
Sumitomo Metal plans to produce 20,000 tonnes of ferronickel
in terms of nickel content this year, down 7 percent from a year
ago, due to lower nickel content in the ore it procures, Sueta
said.
