(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 5 Nickel touched a near one-year
low of $8,700 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last
week.
It has recovered a little to $8,900 this morning but that
still makes it by some margin the worst performer among the
major LME-traded industrial metals with a year-to-date decline
of over 10 percent.
And, if you believe Goldman Sachs, the stainless steel
ingredient is going to stay at these bombed-out levels for a
good while.
The Wall Street heavyweight has just downgraded its
three-month, six-month and 12-month price forecasts to
$9,000-per tonne from $12,500, $11,000 and $11,000 respectively.
"We now expect that nickel prices will remain trading at
very low levels through 2017 and much of 2018 until a
substantial supply response both in China and outside of China
eradicates our forecast surplus of 37,000 tonnes in 2017 and
circa 100,000 tonnes in 2018," according to Goldman ("Nickel:
Low prices required", May 29, 2017).
This marks the collapse of nickel's previous bull narrative
of mass mine closures in the Philippines.
As that scenario rapidly recedes, nickel is once again
facing a long war of producer attrition to rebalance supply with
demand.
Graphic on China's imports of nickel ore from the
Philippines: tmsnrt.rs/2qX4A3D
BULL NARRATIVE IMPLODES
As recently as March, LME three-month nickel was on
a bull roll, trading above the $11,000 level.
The market's exuberance was down to one woman, Regina Lopez,
eco-warrior turned environmental minister in the Philippines.
She put just about every single nickel miner in the country
on notice of closure, threatening the removal of around eight
percent of global supply and a termination of the flow of ore to
China's giant nickel pig iron (NPI) sector.
And then at the start of last month she was gone, having
failed to win endorsement from the government's Commission on
Appointments.
Some smaller mines remain suspended. But most look set to
continue operating with Lopez' replacement, former military
chief Roy Cimatu, immediately adopting a more conciliatory
stance.
Philippines nickel production fell hard, by 36 percent in
the first quarter of this year, according to the International
Nickel Study Group (INSG).
But that was as much down to a particularly heavy monsoon
season as to environmental closures.
Similarly with shipments of nickel ore to China.
After slumping by 20 percent to 2.3 million tonnes in the
first quarter of this year, China's imports from the Philippines
jumped to 1.69 million tonnes in April. The year-to-date figure
is now down by a much more modest 4 percent on last year.
This collective stay of execution for Philippine's nickel
mines has seen nickel's supply-side story implode.
Compounding bulls' misery is the near simultaneous
resumption of nickel ore flows from Indonesia.
It was Indonesia's ban on the export of unprocessed ores at
the start of 2014 that caused Philippine nickel supply to surge
in compensation.
A part political U-turn of that policy will see significant
stocks shipped out of the country.
The combination of continued ore supply from the Philippines
and a partial resumption of supply from Indonesia means the
immediate raw materials pressure is off China's NPI producers.
Goldman now expects China's NPI output to rise 1.6 percent
to 380,000 this year. It had previously forecast national output
of 320,000 tonnes.
BACK TO THE COST CURVE
Not that China's NPI producers won't be feeling the pinch at
these low prices. So will just about every other nickel
producer.
Goldman's new forecasts are predicated on the price staying
low enough for long enough to force supply out of the market.
Cost-curve economics will replace Philippine environmental
policy as the driver of supply rationalisation.
The only thing is that nickel has been here before, most
recently during the extended price trough that ran from late
2015 to the middle of 2016, when Lopez first grabbed the
headlines.
And it turned out to be much more price inelastic than
expected.
Some higher-cost operations did indeed exit the market,
particularly in Australia and Brazil.
Some, such as the Falcondo ferronickel plant in the
Dominican Republic, exited but have since returned under new
ownership.
And others have all the while been ramping up production.
Vale's Goro plant in New Caledonia saw its best
operational performance in the first quarter of this year since
the facility, a by-word for technical problems, was first fired
up in 2011.
Glencore's Koniambo ferronickel plant, another
much-troubled mega-project also in New Caledonia, did the same.
Both are still running significantly below nameplate
capacity, meaning that Vale and Glencore have every incentive to
continue raising production.
It's instructive to compare the trends in mined and refined
output over the last three years.
The INSG estimates that global mined production fell by
almost 23 percent over the 2014-2016 period, largely reflecting
a slump in Indonesian output after its export ban.
However, production of refined metal, including ferronickel,
actually rose by 1.4 percent over the same period.
LONG AND ROCKY ROAD
None of which bodes particularly well for a return of
bullish exuberance to this market any time soon.
The underlying issue remains the same now as it was back in
2015-2016, the last time the London price traded consistently
below the $10,000-per tonne level.
This is a supply chain that is still living with the
consequences of nickel's extraordinary bull run to over $50,000
in 2006 and 2007.
It didn't stay there long but that price explosion caused
the creation of a whole new supply stream. China's nickel pig
iron production was a direct reaction to super-high refined
metal prices.
The rest of the world's producers have been wishing it away
ever since.
First Indonesia with its export ban and then the Philippines
with Ms Lopez offered the tantalizing potential of NPI output
collapsing due to want of feed.
But it has not happened and it looks an increasingly remote
prospect.
Which means nickel producers are back to square one, a
last-man-standing fight for survival. On previous form, it's
going to be a long battle.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)