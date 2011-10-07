MANILA Oct 7 The Philippines' top nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp said on Friday its nickel ore sales volume in January to September rose 43 percent from a year earlier on higher prices and strong demand from China.

Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Corp , said it sold 8.3 million wet metric tonnes (WMT) of nickel ore worth 9.8 billion pesos ($224 million) during the nine-month period, from 5.8 million WMT worth 5.7 billion pesos a year ago.

"This was brought about by the strong growth in China's nickel pig iron (NPI) industry," it said in a statement, referring to the material for stainless steel production.

Nickel Asia said it noted increases in the shipments of medium grade 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent nickel ore, with demand driven by high prices and limited supply of higher grade nickel ore. There was also higher demand for laterite ore with high iron content used for the production of carbon steel.

The company did not give an outlook on sales and output for the fourth quarter, after its biggest nickel mine Taganito in southern Philippines was attacked earlier this week by Maoist rebels.

In June, Nickel Asia said it expects to grow its sales volume by 20 percent this year.

Shares of Nickel Asia climbed 2.4 percent in early deals on Friday, in line with the mining and oil index's 2.5 percent climb. But the stock is still down 5 percent from levels before the attack.

Rebels destroyed two barges and torched about 60 dump trucks and loaders and other equipment at the Taganito mine and an adjacent $1.4 billion nickel processing facility under construction.

Taganito resumed operations on Wednesday, or two days after the attack, and said it expects to resume shipping ore in the next three weeks.

The company said no big reduction in shipment tonnage was expected despite the attack, with its two other mines covering the shipments that should have come from Taganito.

Taganito was due to ship about 500,000 tonnes of nickel ore in the fourth quarter, equal to a fourth of the mine's planned total shipments this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)