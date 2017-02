MANILA Oct 4 The Philippines' largest nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp can divert output at two other mines to cover nickel ore shipments that were supposed to come from the closed Taganito mine, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Nickel Asia operates four mines in the Philippines including the Taganito mine, where mining operations have been suspended following an attack by communist rebels on Monday.

Emmanuel Samson also said Nickel Asia's ore inventory at Taganito mine was intact. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)