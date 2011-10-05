MANILA Oct 5 Nickel Asia Corp , the Philippines' top nickel producer, said on Tuesday its Taganito Mining Corp unit has resumed operations after an attack by communist rebels early this week.

Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Corp , said it could start nickel ore loading operations within the next three weeks and does not expect a significant reduction in its shipment tonnage this year.

The company also said in a statement to the stock exchange that the damage caused to the $1.4 billion nickel processing plant being constructed adjacent to the Taganito mine in southern Philippines was expected to be minimal. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)