MANILA Oct 5 Nickel Asia Corp , the
Philippines' top nickel producer, said on Tuesday its Taganito
Mining Corp unit has resumed operations after an attack by
communist rebels early this week.
Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Corp , said it could start nickel ore loading operations
within the next three weeks and does not expect a significant
reduction in its shipment tonnage this year.
The company also said in a statement to the stock exchange
that the damage caused to the $1.4 billion nickel processing
plant being constructed adjacent to the Taganito mine in
southern Philippines was expected to be minimal.
