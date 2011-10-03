MANILA Oct 3 Nickel Asia Corp , the Philippines' largest nickel producer, said on Monday it suspended mining operations and nickel ore loading activities at its Taganito Mining Corp (TMC) unit following an attack by an armed group.

Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd , did not say when the Taganito mine at Claver town in Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines will reopen.

"We understand that certain equipment of TMC, as well as our affiliate, Taganito HPAL Corporation, were burned," the company told the stock exchange.

Police and army officials said hundreds of Maoist guerrillas attacked three mining projects, including the Taganito mine, on Monday, burning equipment and facilities. They said rebels were stepping up attacks to raise funds.

The rebels, some wearing military uniforms, seized three officials of Taganito Mining Corporation at roadblocks, using them to gain entry into the mining sites, said Reynaldo Rafal, regional police chief.

After disarming private security guards at the site, the rebels herded all the people in an open area and burned down equipment and facilities, Rafal said.

Another group of rebels attacked the nearby Platinum Metals Group Corp also in Claver town, Surigao del Norte. Three hours later, another mine site operated by Taganito's sister company was also attacked by rebels.

The rebels burned down a total of 10 dump trucks, eight backhoes, two barges and the guesthouse of Taganito Mining Corp. They also seized several guns from private security guards and smashed computers in the site offices.

"These acts were a form of punishment because mine owners did not give in to the extortion demands," said Major Eugene Osias, army spokesman, adding they expected more attacks because the rebels were desperate for funds.

In December, rebels threatened to step up attacks on mines in the Philippines saying they destroyed the environment, displace indigenous people and took mineral wealth from poor Filipinos.

In June, Nickel Asia said its sales volumes were likely to increase about 20 percent this year, with about 60 percent of output going to China.

It was looking to sell about 10 million tonnes of ore this year, topping last year's record of 8.3 million tonnes.

Shares of Nickel Asia fell 4.6 percent in a broader market that lost 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Manny Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Ramthan Hussain)