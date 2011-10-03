MANILA Oct 3 Nickel Asia Corp , the
Philippines' largest nickel producer, said on Monday it
suspended mining operations and nickel ore loading activities at
its Taganito Mining Corp (TMC) unit following an attack by an
armed group.
Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Co Ltd , did not say when the Taganito mine at Claver
town in Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines will
reopen.
"We understand that certain equipment of TMC, as well as our
affiliate, Taganito HPAL Corporation, were burned," the company
told the stock exchange.
Police and army officials said hundreds of Maoist guerrillas
attacked three mining projects, including the Taganito mine, on
Monday, burning equipment and facilities. They said rebels were
stepping up attacks to raise funds.
The rebels, some wearing military uniforms, seized three
officials of Taganito Mining Corporation at roadblocks, using
them to gain entry into the mining sites, said Reynaldo Rafal,
regional police chief.
After disarming private security guards at the site, the
rebels herded all the people in an open area and burned down
equipment and facilities, Rafal said.
Another group of rebels attacked the nearby Platinum Metals
Group Corp also in Claver town, Surigao del Norte. Three hours
later, another mine site operated by Taganito's sister company
was also attacked by rebels.
The rebels burned down a total of 10 dump trucks, eight
backhoes, two barges and the guesthouse of Taganito Mining Corp.
They also seized several guns from private security guards and
smashed computers in the site offices.
"These acts were a form of punishment because mine owners
did not give in to the extortion demands," said Major Eugene
Osias, army spokesman, adding they expected more attacks because
the rebels were desperate for funds.
In December, rebels threatened to step up attacks on mines
in the Philippines saying they destroyed the environment,
displace indigenous people and took mineral wealth from poor
Filipinos.
In June, Nickel Asia said its sales volumes were likely to
increase about 20 percent this year, with about 60 percent of
output going to China.
It was looking to sell about 10 million tonnes of ore this
year, topping last year's record of 8.3 million
tonnes.
Shares of Nickel Asia fell 4.6 percent in a broader market
that lost 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Manny Mogato; Editing by
Rosemarie Francisco and Ramthan Hussain)