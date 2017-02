MANILA Oct 18 The $1.4 billion processing plant at Nickel Asia Corp's Taganito mine will be delayed by two months after Maoist rebels destroyed equipment at the mine in an attack earlier this month, chief executive Gerard Brimo told reporters on Tuesday.

Brimo said despite the attacks, Nickel Asia expected to meet its 2011 target of selling 10 million tonnes of ore. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)