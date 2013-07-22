UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 22 The Nicole Farhi name will stay on Britain's high streets after the fashion chain was purchased by Fenn Wright Manson owner Maxine Hargreaves-Adams, the firm's administrators said on Monday.
Zolfo Cooper, which was appointed as Nicole Farhi's administrator on July 3, said the disposal comprises six stores, nine concessions and the wholesale and e-commerce parts of the business.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources