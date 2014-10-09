BRIEF-Innate Pharma expands Phase I/II trial testing lirilumab with Opdivo
* Announces the expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo
Oct 9 Nicox SA :
* Says it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Optimed for distribution of its product portfolio in Australia and New Zealand
* Announces Phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13