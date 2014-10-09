Oct 9 Nicox SA :

* Says it has been informed by Aciex Therapeutics Inc that US patent and trademark office has issued two new patents

* Patents are for AC-170 Cetirizine Ophthalmic compositions and AC-155 Fluticasone Propionate Nano-crystalline Compositions