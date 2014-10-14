BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Minastrin 24 Fe chewable tablets in U.S.
Oct 14 Nicox SA :
* Launches in Europe its multidose carbomer gel lubricant Xailin Gel
* Says other ocular lubricants are planned to be launched as part of Xailin range by end of 2014
* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: