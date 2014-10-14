Oct 14 Nicox SA :

* Launches in Europe its multidose carbomer gel lubricant Xailin Gel

* Says other ocular lubricants are planned to be launched as part of Xailin range by end of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/ZpnVfA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)