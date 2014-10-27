BRIEF-Hikma sees 2017 revenue to be around $2.2 bln
* FY group revenue of $1,950 million, up 35% and up 39% in constant currency
Oct 27 Nicox SA :
* Completes acquisition of Aciex Therapeutics, Inc.
* Reported on Tuesday FY sales of 22.2 million euros ($23.6 million) vs 20.1 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($145 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago