* Nicox refocused on eye drugs after 2010 painkiller failure
* Now covets U.S. glaucoma and eye allergy markets
* Struggles to convince EU investors of new strategy
* CEO says U.S. investors could be more supportive
By Natalie Huet and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, Oct 13 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox
may list its shares on the Nasdaq to attract U.S.
investors and gain recognition as an eye drug specialist, its
chief executive told Reuters.
Nicox has been refocusing its business around ophthalmology
drugs - a market worth $20 billion worldwide - since a bruising
setback in 2010, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
rejected its non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug naproxcinod,
recommending further trials to prove its safety.
Nicox shares have since lost around three quarters of their
value and have been stuck around 2 euros. Over 80 percent of the
stock is owned by small shareholders, mainly in France.
Chief Executive Michele Garufi believes Nicox is greatly
undervalued. Investors in Europe have not forgiven the company
for the naproxcinod debacle, but they would probably be much
more supportive in the United States, he said.
"In the United States, if you fail you can start over. In
Europe, you come off as a bunch of idiots, as incompetent or
dishonest. There may be other places where Nicox is better
appreciated," Garufi told Reuters in an interview.
However, he said that at this stage he hadn't drawn up
detailed plans and didn't intend to delist from Paris.
"We may consider a dual listing and bringing in more U.S.
shareholders... I'm convinced that a listing on the Nasdaq would
be a success," he added.
Nicox had revenue of under $1 million last year, never
posted a profit and Garufi said he did not see it break even
before 2017.
SHARE ISSUE
A dual listing would make all the more sense after Nicox
recently agreed to buy U.S. company Aciex Therapeutics, whose
eye allergy drug just posted positive Phase III results, the
final stage of trials before regulatory approval can be sought.
Garufi said Nicox hoped with this product to clinch 5-10 percent
of the $800-million U.S. allergic conjunctivitis market.
The Aciex deal could cost up to $120 million in newly issued
Nicox shares, depending on the drug's performance, but needs to
be approved by shareholders when they meet on Oct. 22.
At an investor conference on Friday, small shareholders
expressed frustration at the stock's underperformance, the
company's recent acquisitions and issuing of new shares, fearing
a further dilution of their investment. Several had questions
about the lost prospects of naproxcinod.
"We can't rewrite history, we're thinking about the future,"
Garufi told them, touting the firm's new portfolio of eye
drugs.
Nicox and its partner Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, last month unveiled positive Phase III
results for their experimental glaucoma drug and said the
product, if approved, could be a blockbuster.
The pair estimate that the drug, called Vesneo, could reach
peak annual sales of over $1 billion worldwide and around $500
million in the United States alone. Nicox will be entitled to
net royalties of 6 to 11 percent of sales, as well as milestone
payments that could total $132.5 million.
Garufi described the company's market capitalisation of
170 million euros as "ridiculous" and said it was worth at least
twice as much when factoring in Vesneo's prospects.
Amid the tide of mergers and acquisitions sweeping the
pharmaceutical industry, Garufi said he realised his company
could be an easy prey, but that he hadn't been approached.
"You can't live thinking each day you might die... You have
to do everything you can to grow," he said. "If someday someone
shows up wanting to buy the company, shareholders will decide."
(1 US dollar = 0.7886 euro)
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)