HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 19 at 6:50 p.m. EDT/2250 GMT
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Sept 16 Nicox SA :
* Buys Carragelose anti-viral eye drop program from Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH
* Deal for total of 2.65 million euros in newly issued own shares and up to 2.65 million euros in potential additional cash payments
* Number of shares to be issued to be based on average closing prices of Nicox shares during 60-day period preceding deal completion
* Deal expected to be completed within coming weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals are met Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Seeks trading halt pending significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.