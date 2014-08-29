BRIEF-Japan Tissue Engineering to sell patent of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 mln yen
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
Aug 29 Nicox Sa :
* Enters into exclusive agreement with Nitto Medic for distribution in Japan of Adenoplus
* Nitto medic will pay a Eur 500,000 upfront payment to Nicox and will purchase Adenoplus devices from Nicox
* Adenoplus is expected to be launched in Japan within next 18 months
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.