Aug 29 Nicox Sa :

* Enters into exclusive agreement with Nitto Medic for distribution in Japan of Adenoplus

* Nitto medic will pay a Eur 500,000 upfront payment to Nicox and will purchase Adenoplus devices from Nicox

* Adenoplus is expected to be launched in Japan within next 18 months