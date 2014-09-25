Qatargas agrees to boost LNG supplies to Poland
DUBAI, March 14 State-owned Qatargas said on Tuesday it had agreed to increase the volume of liquefied natural gas which it supplies to Polish Oil and Gas Co to 2 million tonnes per year.
Sept 25 Nicox :
* Nicox and Valeant Pharmaceuticals announce positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies conducted with Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)
* Says studies met their primary endpoint and showed positive results on a number of secondary endpoints
* Says product has peak sales potential of around $500 million+ in U.S. and over $1 billion globally
* Says Bausch + Lomb expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA for approval of Vesneo in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genpact strengthens artificial intelligence capabilities with acquisition of Rage Frameworks
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)