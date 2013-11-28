UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Nictus Ltd : * Says six month group revenue increased by 5% to R22,7 million * Says the group's asset base increased by 15% to R369 million * Says net profit after taxation for the six month period increased by R5,3
million
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources