TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's Nidec Corp, a
leading maker of micro motors used in electronic devices, said
on Thursday it had agreed to buy two U.S. motor makers as it
aims to expand its reach into larger, industrial-use motors.
Nidec will use cash on hand and bank loans to acquire all of
Illinois-based Kinetek Inc, a maker of mid- to large-sized
motors for industrial equipment, and Ohio-based Avtron
Industrial Automation Inc, which is strong in control motors for
cranes and conveyors. Both companies are unlisted and held by
two U.S. investment funds.
Nidec did not disclose a purchase price, but the Nikkei
business daily reported on Thursday it would pay about $500
million for the two companies.
The acquisitions come on the heels of Nidec's purchase of
Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA in
May.