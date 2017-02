(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Nidec Corp is gearing up to restart production at its flood-hit factory in Thailand, Japanese business daily The Nikkei reported.

Nidec has cleaned production equipment at its Ayutthaya Province parts factory, which makes bearing parts for small precision motors used in hard-disk drives, the daily said.

On Oct. 26, Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd had resumed partial operations at its factory in the same province, the newspaper said.

Citizen Machinery Miyano Co, a unit of Citizen Holdings Co , had restarted its lathe factory on Oct. 24, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)