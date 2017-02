TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Nidec Corp said that it was restarting its hard drive motor factory No.1 in Thailand on Tuesday, after production was halted due to floods.

Nidec's shares have been flirting with seven-month lows on concerns about the impact of the Thai floods on its supply chain.

Nidec also said it would start making HDD motors in the Philippines and China to make up for lost production. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)