HONG KONG Feb 28 China's COFCO Corp has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Nidera, which would value the Dutch grain trader at about $4 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A deal announcement is expected as soon as Friday, the person added. The person declined to be identified as the information is not yet public. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Richard Pullin)