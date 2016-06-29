PARIS, June 29 Dutch-based grain merchant
Nidera, controlled by China's state-run trading giant COFCO
, said it made a net loss last year due to problems at
its former biofuel trading business.
The irregularities, which it disclosed last year, led to a
total pre-tax loss of $238 million, or a net loss of $188
million, booked over three years, Nidera said in a statement to
the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.
Nidera, which said it was changing its reporting period to
align with that of COFCO, reported a group net loss of $135
million for the 15 months to Dec. 31, 2015.
On a 12-month basis, it posted a pro-forma net loss of $75
million for January-December last year, compared with a $43
million net profit for the October 2013-September 2014 period
under its previous reporting calendar.
"Primary reason for this loss are the irregularities
discovered in our biofuel trade business in Rotterdam, which led
to a considerable overstatement of our stocks and forward book
and to a substantial bad debt position," Nidera said.
The trading house had indicated last September a
"significant loss" in biofuels.
COFCO owns 51 percent of Nidera and is to increase its stake
to 65.5 percent in September, although plans to integrate the
Dutch merchant have been put on hold.
Nidera also saw a change in chief executive this month, with
Dierk Overheu taking over from Ton van der Laan.
